Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. 95,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 91,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a market cap of C$7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.
About Honey Badger Silver
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
