Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 344.44% from the company’s current price.

HOTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Hoth Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.84. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

