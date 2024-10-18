Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys 2,392 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 252.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IYG opened at $75.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.35.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.