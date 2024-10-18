Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $652.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $19,307.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,307.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at $322,439.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

