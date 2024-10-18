Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 147,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 85,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

