Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $34.72 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up approximately 2.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Leidos worth $34,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Leidos by 3.7% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 89,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $168.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average is $147.61. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

