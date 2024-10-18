Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.78. Approximately 1,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.26.
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile
The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hoya Capital Housing ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What are earnings reports?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.