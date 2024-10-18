Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.78. Approximately 1,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

