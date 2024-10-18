HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Lifted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up about 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after acquiring an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 516.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after buying an additional 113,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,234,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,321 shares of company stock worth $3,374,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.83.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $533.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.94 and its 200-day moving average is $555.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

