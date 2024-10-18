Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.43 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

