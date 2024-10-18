Hussein Mecklai Sells 427 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.75, for a total transaction of $101,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,747.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Hussein Mecklai sold 822 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $171,945.96.

Impinj Stock Down 1.7 %

PI opened at $229.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.17. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $239.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. Impinj’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Impinj by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

