HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 96,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 124,271 shares.The stock last traded at $20.44 and had previously closed at $19.42.

A number of research firms have commented on HCM. StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at $279,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

