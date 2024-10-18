HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.81, but opened at $19.40. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 72,601 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. M&G Plc bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter valued at $4,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 74.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

