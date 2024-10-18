iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.10. iCAD shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 871,340 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

iCAD Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $50.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth $119,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iCAD by 14.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 55.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

