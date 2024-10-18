IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IDA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE:IDA opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 65.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

