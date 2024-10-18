IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

IES Stock Performance

IESC opened at $229.90 on Tuesday. IES has a 52-week low of $59.75 and a 52-week high of $234.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.71 and its 200-day moving average is $157.18.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

IES announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,245,713.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 47,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.29, for a total transaction of $7,575,917.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,036,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,044,197.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $8,152,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,245,713.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,966 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,099. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 41.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 17.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IES by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in IES by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in IES by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

