IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$42.20 and last traded at C$42.19, with a volume of 8186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.65.

IGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$816.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 29.47%. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

