Ignition Price Tops $68,492.26 on Major Exchanges (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $68,492.26 or 1.00117620 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $27.33 million and $432,659.06 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.00249900 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,454.54072606. The last known price of Ignition is 67,692.63703267 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $355,978.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.