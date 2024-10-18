Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $260.65 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

