Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $260.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.59. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

