Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

INDB stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

