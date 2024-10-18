Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.70 ($10.87) and traded as high as GBX 834 ($10.89). Informa shares last traded at GBX 809.20 ($10.57), with a volume of 2,822,999 shares changing hands.

INF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 975 ($12.73) to GBX 1,010 ($13.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 904 ($11.80).

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,645.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 824.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 832.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,260.87%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

