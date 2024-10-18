Insider Buying: Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Insider Purchases £19,978.50 in Stock

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) insider Mark Little purchased 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 701 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £19,978.50 ($26,088.40).
Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Performance
Shares of LON FEML opened at GBX 685 ($8.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 687.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 686.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £624.04 million, a PE ratio of 5,269.23 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740.30 ($9.67).
Fidelity Emerging Markets Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.19. Fidelity Emerging Markets’s payout ratio is currently 11,538.46%.
Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Emerging Markets
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.