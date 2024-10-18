Insider Buying: Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Insider Purchases £19,978.50 in Stock

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) insider Mark Little purchased 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 701 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £19,978.50 ($26,088.40).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Performance

Shares of LON FEML opened at GBX 685 ($8.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 687.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 686.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £624.04 million, a PE ratio of 5,269.23 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740.30 ($9.67).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.19. Fidelity Emerging Markets’s payout ratio is currently 11,538.46%.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

