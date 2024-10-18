Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Buys $14,000.00 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 16th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 100,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.
  • On Thursday, August 8th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 20,524 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,283.84.
  • On Monday, August 5th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 68,976 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:UNOV opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $367,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November (BATS:UNOV)

