Insider Buying: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Buys $1,009,190.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.63 per share, with a total value of $1,009,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,261.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.