Insider Selling: Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells $36,621.75 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $142.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average is $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after buying an additional 286,359 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,396,000 after purchasing an additional 119,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,821 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 522,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after buying an additional 59,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.