Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Major Shareholder Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Argos Holdings Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20.
Chewy Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:CHWY opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
