Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Major Shareholder Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Argos Holdings Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

