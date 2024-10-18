Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $3,816,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,763,725 shares in the company, valued at $67,303,746. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 15,281 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $596,723.05.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Lip Bu Tan sold 125,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $4,397,500.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 143,046 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $4,618,955.34.

On Friday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 13,820 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $430,078.40.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -208.94 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

