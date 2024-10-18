Insider Selling: Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.33, for a total value of C$93,320.00.

John Harld Charles Pinsent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 60,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$138,600.00.

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$131.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 target price on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 target price on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

