Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Sells $94,172.09 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,271 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $94,172.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,654,524.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 5,162 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $152,588.72.

Shares of IMVT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. 509,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,215. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,314,000 after buying an additional 650,506 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,909 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Immunovant by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 259,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 695,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 182,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

