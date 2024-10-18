Insider Selling: M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) Director Ivan Arteaga sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $19,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,041.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ivan Arteaga also recently made the following trade(s):

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Ivan Arteaga sold 1,600 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $81,056.00.

M-tron Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

MPTI opened at $49.09 on Friday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the first quarter valued at $165,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M-tron Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M-tron Industries by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.