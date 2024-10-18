Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $319,078.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $319,078.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,279,423.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Paycom Software Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $165.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average of $165.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $274.09.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
