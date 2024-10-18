Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $319,078.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $319,078.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,279,423.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $165.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average of $165.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $274.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

