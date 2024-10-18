Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,014.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 250,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $557,500.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $210,894.35.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20.

On Monday, August 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $4,770,603.64.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $4,058,310.30.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

