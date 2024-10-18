Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $557,500.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 250,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,905,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,178.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $210,894.35.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20.

On Monday, August 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $4,770,603.64.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $4,058,310.30.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

