Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $721,968.00 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 4,800 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $721,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,151,623.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG opened at $154.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $154.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.