Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $73,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,409,687.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

Upstart Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of UPST opened at $52.05 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Upstart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 259.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Upstart by 144.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.