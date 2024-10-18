Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $246,560.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,380.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Jon Blotner sold 6,055 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $321,338.85.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.42.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Wayfair by 210.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Wayfair by 39.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

