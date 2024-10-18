Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $442,101.80 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $243.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day moving average of $238.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

