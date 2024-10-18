Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells 18,855 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $170,826.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,667.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zuora Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZUO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.
Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.
