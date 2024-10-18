Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.73. 351,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

