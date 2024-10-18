Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,918 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 506.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,181,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,124,000 after acquiring an additional 986,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after purchasing an additional 111,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,601 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

BATS JBBB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,144 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

