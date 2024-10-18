Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,394. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

