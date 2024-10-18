Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ACI Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACIW. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,421. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

