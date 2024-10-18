Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 11,191 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 111,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 408,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 275,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 121,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 63,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.