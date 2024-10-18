Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,045,000 after buying an additional 2,555,581 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,551,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after purchasing an additional 981,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,240,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,002,000 after purchasing an additional 590,788 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,633,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 191,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,027. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

