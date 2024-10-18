Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,194,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $107.83.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

