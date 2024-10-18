Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.24. 600,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,842. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $98.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

