Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 281.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 640,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 299.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 598,567 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,870,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 155.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 326,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 259.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 378,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 273,516 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,689,085. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,133 shares of company stock worth $1,231,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,794. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $983.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

