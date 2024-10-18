Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,855. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $200.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

