Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Shares Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. owned 0.69% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISMD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISMD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.11. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81.

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

