Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $164.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $167.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

